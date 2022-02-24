KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces have opened missile fire on two Russian civilian cargo ships in the Azov Sea, the Russian border service in the southern Krasnodar Territory said on Thursday.

"On February 24, 2022, at 11 a.m.

(08:00 GMT), Russian civilian cargo vessels SGV-FLOT and SERAPHIM SAROVSKIY suffered a missile strike by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Azov Sea. The attack was conducted from the direction of the city of Mariupol. As a result of the attack, oil tanker SGV-FLOT got damaged, a fire broke out, one crew member got heavily injured," the border service said in a statement.