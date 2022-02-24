UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Forces Fire Missiles At 2 Civilian Ships In Azov Sea - Russian Border Service

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Ukraine's Forces Fire Missiles at 2 Civilian Ships in Azov Sea - Russian Border Service

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces have opened missile fire on two Russian civilian cargo ships in the Azov Sea, the Russian border service in the southern Krasnodar Territory said on Thursday.

"On February 24, 2022, at 11 a.m.

(08:00 GMT), Russian civilian cargo vessels SGV-FLOT and SERAPHIM SAROVSKIY suffered a missile strike by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Azov Sea. The attack was conducted from the direction of the city of Mariupol. As a result of the attack, oil tanker SGV-FLOT got damaged, a fire broke out, one crew member got heavily injured," the border service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Russia Oil Krasnodar Mariupol February Border From

Recent Stories

foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

9 minutes ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

35 minutes ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

35 minutes ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

35 minutes ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

35 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audien ..

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audiences Due to COVID-19 Symptoms - ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>