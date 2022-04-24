UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Forces Planning Provocation In Odesa To Blame Moscow - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ukraine's Forces Planning Provocation in Odesa to Blame Moscow - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Ukrainian secretive agencies are planning to carry out a provocation and accuse Moscow of carrying out a missile attack on the Ukrainian Navy's western naval base, which will result in the blowing up of the Odesa port's cold storage facility located 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from the military facility, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said Saturday.

"The Ukrainian secretive agencies are planning a provocation with the use of toxic chemicals near Yuzhnye Seaport in Odesa to accuse Russian forces of allegedly attacking civilian infrastructure. The most probable scenario for the staging could be the imitation of the Russian armed forces' missile attack against the Ukrainian Navy's western naval base, which would result in the blowing up of the port's cold storage facility, which is located 500 meters away from the military facility," Mizintsev said.

Mizintsev noted that a tank with ammonia weighing 10 tons was delivered to the territory of the facility from the Ukrainian city of Odesa on April 18 for the implementation of this scenario. He also said that the officers of law enforcement bodies and special services of the Odesa Region have been provided with individual protective equipment in advance.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Tank April From

Recent Stories

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six kil ..

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six killed in Odessa

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results - collated

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results - collated

1 hour ago
 Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible ..

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible to Isolate Russia in Long Run

1 hour ago
 30 criminals held, contraband seized

30 criminals held, contraband seized

1 hour ago
 Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western wea ..

Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western weapons near Odessa

1 hour ago
 CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.