MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Ukrainian secretive agencies are planning to carry out a provocation and accuse Moscow of carrying out a missile attack on the Ukrainian Navy's western naval base, which will result in the blowing up of the Odesa port's cold storage facility located 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from the military facility, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said Saturday.

"The Ukrainian secretive agencies are planning a provocation with the use of toxic chemicals near Yuzhnye Seaport in Odesa to accuse Russian forces of allegedly attacking civilian infrastructure. The most probable scenario for the staging could be the imitation of the Russian armed forces' missile attack against the Ukrainian Navy's western naval base, which would result in the blowing up of the port's cold storage facility, which is located 500 meters away from the military facility," Mizintsev said.

Mizintsev noted that a tank with ammonia weighing 10 tons was delivered to the territory of the facility from the Ukrainian city of Odesa on April 18 for the implementation of this scenario. He also said that the officers of law enforcement bodies and special services of the Odesa Region have been provided with individual protective equipment in advance.