UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Forces Planning Provocation In Odesa To Blame Moscow - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Ukraine's Forces Planning Provocation in Odesa to Blame Moscow - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The Ukrainian secretive agencies are planning to carry out a provocation and accuse Moscow of carrying out a missile attack on the Ukrainian Navy's western naval base, which will result in the blowing up of the Odesa port's cold storage facility located 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from the military facility, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said Saturday.

"The Ukrainian secretive agencies are planning a provocation with the use of toxic chemicals near Yuzhnye Seaport in Odesa to accuse Russian forces of allegedly attacking civilian infrastructure. The most probable scenario for the staging could be the imitation of the Russian armed forces' missile attack against the Ukrainian Navy's western naval base, which would result in the blowing up of the port's cold storage facility, which is located 500 meters away from the military facility," Mizintsev said.

Mizintsev noted that a tank with ammonia weighing 10 tons was delivered to the territory of the facility from the Ukrainian city of Odesa on April 18 for the implementation of this scenario. He also said that the officers of law enforcement bodies and special services of the Odesa Region have been provided with individual protective equipment in advance.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Tank April From

Recent Stories

Zelensky calls for meeting with Putin 'to end the ..

Zelensky calls for meeting with Putin 'to end the war'

1 minute ago
 Turkey closes airspace to Russian planes flying to ..

Turkey closes airspace to Russian planes flying to Syria: minister

1 minute ago
 Kohli flops again as Bangalore dismissed for 68 in ..

Kohli flops again as Bangalore dismissed for 68 in nine-wicket IPL loss

1 minute ago
 Revamping of PSEs critical for economic survival: ..

Revamping of PSEs critical for economic survival: LCCI

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian, British Forces Preparing Provocation in ..

Ukrainian, British Forces Preparing Provocation in Lysychansk - Russian Defense ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six kil ..

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six killed in Odessa

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.