UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Forces Suffering Serious Losses Near Artemivsk, Soledar - Zelenskyy's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Ukraine's Forces Suffering Serious Losses Near Artemivsk, Soledar - Zelenskyy's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces are suffering serious losses in the Artemivsk (Bakhmut) and Soledar areas in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"We are suffering serious losses," Arestovich said in an appearance on the YouTube channel of journalist Mark Feigin (recognized as foreign agent media by Russia's Justice Ministry), adding that "the directions of the main strike are the eastern districts of Bakhmut, just to the south of Soledar, and Soledar itself."

Apti Alaudinov, the former aide to Russia's Chechnya region head Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the Akhmat regiment, and the deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Luhansk People's Republic's militia, said earlier this week that fierce battles are taking place near Artemivsk, but Kiev understands that it will have to surrender the city.

He added that the city is being systematically encircled by Russian units. He also said that the Russian military is advancing and recapturing important areas near Soledar city daily.

The city of Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, north of the large city of Horlivka, and is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian troops in Donbas.

Related Topics

Army Russia Horlivka Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Hub YouTube Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

4 hours ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

4 hours ago
 Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

4 hours ago
 Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

6 hours ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

6 hours ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.