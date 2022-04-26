UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Foreign Intel Service Fabricated Data On Minsk Deals "Violations" - Documents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Ukraine's Foreign Intel Service Fabricated Data on Minsk Deals "Violations" - Documents

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service officers prepared reports for the leadership in Kiev, including those sent to the OSCE mission, about "violations" of the Minsk agreements by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) with reference to non-existent YouTube videos, according to secret documents seen by Sputnik, which have been handed over to Russian security services by Ukrainian security sources.

"The fabricated documents were then used to discredit the Donbas republics in the eyes of the West, to substantiate Ukrainian reports for the OSCE monitoring mission," a Russian security officer said.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Donetsk Kiev YouTube

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

6 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

6 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

6 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

6 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.