KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service officers prepared reports for the leadership in Kiev, including those sent to the OSCE mission, about "violations" of the Minsk agreements by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) with reference to non-existent YouTube videos, according to secret documents seen by Sputnik, which have been handed over to Russian security services by Ukrainian security sources.

"The fabricated documents were then used to discredit the Donbas republics in the eyes of the West, to substantiate Ukrainian reports for the OSCE monitoring mission," a Russian security officer said.