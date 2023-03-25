UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Foreign Legion Has 1,500 Members Instead Of 20,000 Claimed By Kiev - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Ukraine's Foreign Legion Has 1,500 Members Instead of 20,000 Claimed by Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) The International Legion of Ukraine, also known as the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, currently has around 1,500 members, although Kiev has claimed that 20,000 mercenaries are fighting against Russia within the union, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the Legion.

The organization is struggling as recruitment has stalled, the report said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in November 2022 that more than 8,000 mercenaries from over 60 countries had been involved in the Ukraine conflict on Kiev's side.

In late February 2022, shortly after Moscow announced its special operation in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the formation of an international legion, which would reinforce the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian forces. In March 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed that entry of these fighters into Ukraine "will be simplified to the maximum extent possible."

