WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claims that Russia is "dictating" the situation in the Sea of Azov.

"In terms of security, the Sea of Azov is dominated by Russia," Kuleba told The Washington Post on Saturday, adding that "of course Russia dictates the situation in the Azov and basically uses it as a war theater."

He claimed that "in case of war" Russia is going to use the Sea of Azov to "put pressure" on southern Ukrainian cities.

Western countries are accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's increasing military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his end-of-the-year press conference on Thursday that there is an impression that a third military invasion is being prepared in Ukraine and that Russia is being warned in advance not to interfere. Putin added that Russia needs to think about its security and how to live with having to constantly monitor what is happening in Ukraine and what weapon systems are being deployed there.

Earlier this month, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow expects to receive specific responses to its proposals from the United States in January.

Commenting on the timeframe for NATO-Russia talks on security guarantees, Peskov said that there are no exact dates yet.