UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Blames Russia For Stalled Donbas Conflict Resolution

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 07:30 AM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Blames Russia for Stalled Donbas Conflict Resolution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia of blocking Normandy Format talks on the resolution of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine (Donbas).

"2014 showed that the line between the demonstration and the use of power is extremely thin for Russia. It's not only about the military buildup, it's also about Russia's de facto blocking of the Normandy Format and the Trilateral Contact Group, as well as the increasing tensions in Belarus," Kuleba told Die Zeit.

The foreign minister said that Ukraine needs support from foreign nations to prevent the situation in Donbas from deteriorating further.

Asked about Kiev's use of drones in Donbas, in violation of the Minsk agreements and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) protocol, Kuleba accused Russia of shelling Kiev's positions in Donbas and said that Kiev "met all the requirements before actually using a drone without violating Minsk."

The Ukrainian foreign minister admitted nonetheless that there is "nothing better than Minsk" and that Kiev "desperately" wants to avoid a military scenario in Donbas.

"At the moment, Normandy and Minsk are in a coma, but they are still alive, and we have to try to bring them back to consciousness," Kuleba told Die Zeit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier this month that a meeting in the Normandy format was going to take place only after Kiev fulfills everything that was enshrined in the Minsk agreements.

The Russian Embassy to the US said last week that Moscow hopes that the United States will influence Ukraine so that Kiev will fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements on settling the conflict in Donbas. Earlier, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the US welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about resolving the conflict in Donbas based on the Minsk agreements.

The ongoing conflict in southeastern Ukraine, where the Ukrainian military launched a special operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in 2014, has killed thousands of people. The Normandy Four format , which includes Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine, was established in June 2014 to mediate the conflict after the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev in February of that year. Despite several ceasefire agreements reached under the Normandy format, the Donbas conflict continues.

Related Topics

Drone Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe White House France Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Belarus United States Turkish Lira February June All From

Recent Stories

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates ..

Chairman of UAE Football Association participates in 31st AFC Congress 2021

7 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

7 hours ago
 Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity ..

Positive Signals Appear in Russia-US Cybersecurity Talks - Ambassador Antonov

7 hours ago
 Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relati ..

Antonov: Positive Thing Exists in Russia-US Relations, Contacts Becoming Regular

7 hours ago
 President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bil ..

President Alvi, Turkmenistan President discuss bilateral ties, regional situatio ..

7 hours ago
 Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.