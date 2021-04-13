UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Calls Moscow's Concerns Over Donbas Escalation 'Direct Threat'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:10 AM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Calls Moscow's Concerns Over Donbas Escalation 'Direct Threat'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Russia's concerns over the potential escalation in southeastern Ukraine (Donbas) in case of Ukraine's NATO membership are just part of Moscow's information campaign.

Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that Ukraine's "hypothetical membership" in NATO could lead to a large-scale escalation in the breakaway republics in the country's southeast and have an irreversible effect on Ukrainian statehood.

"These [comments] are absolutely a direct threat. It's a new element in Russia's information campaign," Kuleba said on ICTV, commenting on Zakharova's remarks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week, after phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that the war in Donbas could only end if Ukraine joins the military alliance.

German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday that further steps towards Ukraine's NATO membership were not being considered at the moment.

In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament approved amendments to the constitution that secured the country's aspirations to join NATO and the "irreversibility of the Euro-Atlantic course." The military doctrine of 2015 also ensured compatibility of Ukrainian Armed Forces with NATO standards. Since his election in 2019, Zelenskyy has supported the strengthening ties with the Alliance.

In 2020, NATO recognized Ukraine as an enhanced opportunities partner. This status is given to countries that make significant contributions to NATO operations and missions.

