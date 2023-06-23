MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday that Kiev was hoping to receive US-made Abrams tanks by the next counteroffensive as the current counteroffensive is not "the last and decisive one."

"One should not see this counteroffensive as the last and decisive one. There will be as many counteroffensives in Ukraine as it takes. Something is being delivered now - those Bradley fighting vehicles that the United States supplied to us; something is in the process (of delivery) - Abrams (tanks). So we work for now, but keep in mind that we as well will need tanks, armored infantry vehicles and other equipment for possible future offensives, it is necessary to think two or three steps ahead," Kuleba said in a televised appearance on Ukrainian broadcaster Rada.

The minister also expressed hope that Abrams tanks could be delivered shortly so that these are used in the ongoing counteroffensive.

The CBS news broadcaster reported in mid-June, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the US authorities were planning to finish training some 200 Ukrainian soldiers to operate M1A1 Abrams tanks by the end of the summer.

Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops try but fail to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, the latter being of Primary focus. Kiev threw into battle soldiers trained by NATO specialists and armed with Western equipment. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents on June 13 that Ukrainian troops have been suffering heavy losses during the counteroffensive and had no success in any direction.