(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko on Saturday announced intention to urge the European Union during the upcoming session of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg to apply pressure on Russia in terms of advancing the peace process in the conflict-affected Donbas region in east Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko on Saturday announced intention to urge the European Union during the upcoming session of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg to apply pressure on Russia in terms of advancing the peace process in the conflict-affected Donbas region in east Ukraine

Earlier this month, protest rallies took place in Ukraine after the Minsk Contact Group on Ukraine � one of the mechanisms for mediating the conflict in Donbas � signed an agreement on a peace plan dubbed the "Steinmeier formula," under which parts of Donbas would get a special status for self-governance in exchange for the latter holding local elections in line with Ukrainian law under the oversight of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"The Ukrainian authorities now take certain rather painful steps [within the peace process in conflict-affected eastern Ukraine], to which part of the society reacts with protest movements," Prystaiko said in an interview with Ukrinform news agency and continued "so I want to say to Europe that our very complicated relations must not simply stay hung in the air, you must give us a shoulder and support them.

If you don't push Russia down now, the situation will roll back to the stage of military confrontation, which means that we will start barricading ourselves again."

The Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized Kiev's expectation of Moscow to "make steps forward toward restoring sovereignty over occupied Donbas."

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in the Donbas conflict, claims Russia has denied. Moscow has repeatedly rejected being a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict and stressed its interest for Kiev to overcome its political and economic crises.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, in particular through the Minsk contact group talks. Though three documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire. According to the UN estimates, an approximate 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.