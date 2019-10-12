UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Plans To Ask EU To 'Push' Russia To Speed Up Donbas Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Plans to Ask EU to 'Push' Russia to Speed Up Donbas Settlement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko on Saturday announced intention to urge the European Union during the upcoming session of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg to apply pressure on Russia in terms of advancing the peace process in the conflict-affected Donbas region in east Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko on Saturday announced intention to urge the European Union during the upcoming session of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg to apply pressure on Russia in terms of advancing the peace process in the conflict-affected Donbas region in east Ukraine.

Earlier this month, protest rallies took place in Ukraine after the Minsk Contact Group on Ukraine � one of the mechanisms for mediating the conflict in Donbas � signed an agreement on a peace plan dubbed the "Steinmeier formula," under which parts of Donbas would get a special status for self-governance in exchange for the latter holding local elections in line with Ukrainian law under the oversight of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"The Ukrainian authorities now take certain rather painful steps [within the peace process in conflict-affected eastern Ukraine], to which part of the society reacts with protest movements," Prystaiko said in an interview with Ukrinform news agency and continued "so I want to say to Europe that our very complicated relations must not simply stay hung in the air, you must give us a shoulder and support them.

If you don't push Russia down now, the situation will roll back to the stage of military confrontation, which means that we will start barricading ourselves again."

The Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized Kiev's expectation of Moscow to "make steps forward toward restoring sovereignty over occupied Donbas."

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in the Donbas conflict, claims Russia has denied. Moscow has repeatedly rejected being a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict and stressed its interest for Kiev to overcome its political and economic crises.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, in particular through the Minsk contact group talks. Though three documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire. According to the UN estimates, an approximate 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Minsk Luxembourg Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence April September Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI government taking steps to facilitate people: ..

1 second ago

PTI govt determined to improve national economy: C ..

4 seconds ago

Asad Mashhadi committed to make Rawalpindi an exem ..

6 seconds ago

JUI-F has capability to demonstrate power if govt ..

8 seconds ago

One day left to five-day official visit of Prince ..

20 minutes ago

IS Militants Captured by Turkey in Syria to Tempor ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.