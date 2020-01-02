UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Plans To Set New Dates For Pompeo's Visit Shortly

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:52 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he accepted US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's decision to postpone his visit to Ukraine due to the recent siege the US Embassy in Iraq and intended to set new dates in the near future

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he accepted US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's decision to postpone his visit to Ukraine due to the recent siege the US Embassy in Iraq and intended to set new dates in the near future.

"I respectfully accept the decision of @SecPompeo to postpone his visit to Ukraine after the attacks on the base of Operation Inherent Resolve @CJTFOIR and on @USEmbBaghdad. We support our strategic partner - coalition forces and diplomats must be secured," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

He then expressed his hope to soon rearrange the visit.

"We affirm our readiness to welcome @SecPompeo in Ukraine and we expect to agree new dates of the visit shortly," he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Shiite protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Embassy in Baghdad following airstrikes on an Iran-backed unit of Kataib Hezbollah operating in the country for allegedly launching an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor. A day later, Pompeo announced his decision to postpone his planned visits to several post-Soviet republics and Cyprus.

