Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Asked UK To Deliver More Arms, To Request Arms From US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that he has asked the United Kingdom to deliver addition defensive weapons to Kiev, and that he will make the same request to the United States

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that he has asked the United Kingdom to deliver addition defensive weapons to Kiev, and that he will make the same request to the United States.

"This morning I have sent a letter to the UK Foreign Secretary asking for additional defense weapons for Ukraine. I will make the same request to my US counterparts today," Kuleba told a briefing.

