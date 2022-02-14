UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Coordinating Efforts To 'Protect' Ukraine With Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Coordinating Efforts to 'Protect' Ukraine With Blinken

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday discussed the coordination of efforts on "protecting" Ukraine and the implementation of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE SMM) in phone talks with US State Secretary Antony Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday discussed the coordination of efforts on "protecting" Ukraine and the implementation of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE SMM) in phone talks with US State Secretary Antony Blinken,

"Another call with @SecBlinken. We keep actively coordinating efforts to protect Ukraine. Grateful to the U.S. for the decision to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance. We also discussed the functioning of SMM OSCE.

Ukraine is interested in it being fully operational," Kuleba posted on Twitter.

The conflict between Kiev and breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics has been going on since 2014. In 2014, OSCE sent the mission to Ukraine in order to observe and report on the situation and to contribute to a dialogue among warring parties. In February 2015, the Minsk Agreements were negotiated by the Normandy group, but the breakaway republics continue accusing Ukraine of not fulfilling these agreements amid sporadic military engagements.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Twitter Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February 2015

Recent Stories

Six killed, woman injures in clash

Six killed, woman injures in clash

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to hoist national flag on off ..

Commissioner directs to hoist national flag on official buildings

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 Fire in Southern France Kills 7 People - Interior ..

Fire in Southern France Kills 7 People - Interior Minister

5 minutes ago
 UK PM urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

UK PM urges Russia to step back from 'precipice'

5 minutes ago
 Algeria ex-energy minister gets 20-year jail term ..

Algeria ex-energy minister gets 20-year jail term for graft

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>