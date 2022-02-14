Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday discussed the coordination of efforts on "protecting" Ukraine and the implementation of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE SMM) in phone talks with US State Secretary Antony Blinken

"Another call with @SecBlinken. We keep actively coordinating efforts to protect Ukraine. Grateful to the U.S. for the decision to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance. We also discussed the functioning of SMM OSCE.

Ukraine is interested in it being fully operational," Kuleba posted on Twitter.

The conflict between Kiev and breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics has been going on since 2014. In 2014, OSCE sent the mission to Ukraine in order to observe and report on the situation and to contribute to a dialogue among warring parties. In February 2015, the Minsk Agreements were negotiated by the Normandy group, but the breakaway republics continue accusing Ukraine of not fulfilling these agreements amid sporadic military engagements.