Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Iran Agrees To Observe Int'l Conventions Over Boeing Crash

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Iran Agrees to Observe Int'l Conventions Over Boeing Crash

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Iran has agreed to abide by all international conventions in the aviation sphere following crunch talks with Ukrainian officials over the downing of a passenger jet near Tehran back in January, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"Iran has agreed to fulfill all its obligations to international aviation agreements. This means that we can begin to work constructively," the foreign minister said at a briefing.

Officials from Tehran and Kiev held lengthy talks on Thursday to discuss the ongoing efforts to reach a compensation deal for the families of the 176 people who died after a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet was downed after takeoff from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8.

"The talks lasted 11 hours. In general, they took place in a constructive manner. We have noted the Iranian delegation's willingness to resolve problems. There is an understanding that transparent and impartial investigation is necessary," the foreign minister stated, adding that negotiations are still ongoing to reach a deal.

Iran sent the black boxes from the downed passenger plane to France for decoding and assessment earlier in July.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down by Iranian military personnel, who confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of US attacks after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

