UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Kiev Offering China To Become Security Guarantor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Kiev Offering China to Become Security Guarantor

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Kiev is studying the possibility of obtaining security guarantees from members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), including China, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances has failed to guarantee real security to Ukraine, Kuleba said in an interview with China's state-owned Xinhua news agency.

According to Kuleba, security in Europe will improve when Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian foreign minister told Xinhua that Kiev is now exploring possibilities of obtaining security guarantees from UNSC permanent members and other major powers, including China, and is offering Beijing to become one of Ukraine's security guarantors as a "sign of our respect and trust" in China.

He added that Kiev hopes that Beijing will call on Russia to initiate a ceasefire in Ukraine in order to avoid an escalation of the situation and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

Kuleba thanked China for voicing support for the sovereignty of Ukraine and for its readiness to support diplomatic efforts in resolving the Ukraine crisis. The foreign minister also asked China to continue its humanitarian support.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe China Beijing Budapest Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

41 minutes ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

9 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

9 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

9 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.