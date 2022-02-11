UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says No High Expectations For Scholz's Visit To Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says No High Expectations for Scholz's Visit to Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said there were no high expectations for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Kiev, despite emphasizing its importance prior to his visit to Moscow the next day

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said there were no high expectations for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Kiev, despite emphasizing its importance prior to his visit to Moscow the next day.

Scholz will visit Kiev on Monday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the situation around Ukraine. The chancellor will visit Moscow the following day to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prior to his visits, Scholz noted the necessity of using all opportunities for a dialogue between Russia and the West, and that the visits are aimed at ensuring peace and stability in Europe.

"We positively note Chancellor Scholz's visit to Kiev first before his visit to Moscow.

We have no high expectations, but it will be the first long substantive conversation between the German chancellor and the Ukrainian President, during which they will really synchronize positions, with which the chancellor will head to Moscow," Kuleba told a briefing.

Ukraine and Western countries have accused Russia of military build-up along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an incursion. Russia has rejected the allegation. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not threatening anyone, but is itself being threatened. Moreover, Russia has warned Western counterparts supplying lethal weaponry to Ukraine that the latter could use it against the breakaway parts of the Donbas region.

>