Ukraine's Foreign Minister Tells NATO Secretary General To Speed Up Weapon Deliveries

Published November 30, 2022 | 12:51 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the need to boost the production of weapons in member states as well as speed up delivery of these arms for the country's military at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the need to boost the production of weapons in member states as well as speed up delivery of these arms for the country's military at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday.

"Today I have three other words, which are faster, faster and faster. We appreciate what has been done ... But decision on weapons, decision on launching new production lines of weapons in Western countries, they have to be made faster, and deliveries of weapons have to be done faster," Kuleba said at a joint press conference.

He added that Ukraine was in grave need of transformers and generators necessary to survive the coming winter and "provide people with decent living conditions".

Stoltenberg, in turn, reaffirmed that NATO would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes" and condemned air strikes on the country's critical infrastructure.

"We are all shocked by the indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian cities, on Ukrainian infrastructure. We see that ... President (of Russia Vladimir) Putin is using winter as a weapon," the secretary general said.

The meeting of NATO foreign ministers is taking place in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, from November 29-30.

In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the NATO members which provide arms to Ukraine. The Russian authorities stressed that these actions undermine prospects for a future peace process and would have a negative impact on the situation in Ukraine.

