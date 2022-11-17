MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) It is time the United States speed up the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine and send its Patriot missiles, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday.

"I thanked the U.S. for its crucial defense assistance and emphasized that deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine need to be sped up. NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System) have proved their efficiency already.

I am also convinced that the time for 'Patriots' has come," Kuleba said on Twitter.

In March, a spokesman of the US Department of Defense said that Washington was not going to supply Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine because its deployment and operation would require the presence of the US military in the country. In July, media reported that Washington chose not to send Patriots to Ukraine as Moscow could perceive it as direct US participation in the conflict.