KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has issued a note of protest to Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine Istvan Ijgyarto in connection with the latter's recent statements regarding alleged violations of the rights of people of Hungarian origin in Ukraine.

In a November 28 interview, Ijgyarto told the Ukrainian "Evropeyska Pravda" publication that the rights of the Hungarian minority residing in Ukraine were being violated and that Hungary was going to continue blocking the activities of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

"On December 2, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine invited Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine, Istvan Ijgyarto in connection with the November 28 interview ... A note of protest was issued," the ministry said in a Monday statement.

The statement added that Ijgyarto was told at the ministry that Ukraine's new law on education does not violate the rights of Ukrainians of Hungarian origin, but rather provides more opportunities "for better self-realization in Ukraine.

"

In 2012, Ukraine adopted a law that gave regional status to minority languages (Russian among them). After the change of power in 2014, the Ukrainian constitutional court reconsidered the law's legitimacy and eventually ruled it unconstitutional.

In September 2017, under then-president Petro Poroshenko, a new education law came into force in Ukraine. It considerably limited people's opportunity to study in foreign languages.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in November that Budapest expected the new Ukrainian leadership to restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.