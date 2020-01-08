(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainian among other foreign nationals on board the plane that crashed earlier in the day in Iran.

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people died in the crash, including 32 foreigners.

Additionally, the ministry said there were 10 Swedes, four Afghan citizens and three citizens from Germany and the United Kingdom each on board the plane as well.