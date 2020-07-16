UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Foreign Trade Turnover Down 9.5 Percent In First Half Of 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:08 PM

Ukraine's foreign trade turnover down 9.5 percent in first half of 2020

Ukraine's foreign trade turnover amounted to 47.2 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2020, down by 9.5 percent year-on-year, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported Wednesday

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Ukraine's foreign trade turnover amounted to 47.2 billion U.S. Dollars in the first half of 2020, down by 9.5 percent year-on-year, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported Wednesday.

In the first half of 2020, Ukraine's exports fell by 6 percent to 23 billion dollars, while imports dropped by 12 percent to 24.3 billion dollars, according to the report.

In the first six months of 2020, China was Ukraine's largest trading partner, the report showed, mentioning that the majority of goods imported to Ukraine are from China, Germany and Russia.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia China Germany 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

U.S. poll finds 66 pct of voters deem "kung flu," ..

59 seconds ago

Actress Sarah Khan announces engagement with Falak ..

35 minutes ago

Drug overdose deaths jump 4.6 pct in 2019: U.S. CD ..

1 minute ago

S.Korea reports 61 more COVID-19 cases, 13,612 in ..

1 minute ago

China's marine satellites support coral reef prote ..

1 minute ago

UAE Foreign Minister, German counterpart discuss b ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.