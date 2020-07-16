Ukraine's foreign trade turnover amounted to 47.2 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2020, down by 9.5 percent year-on-year, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported Wednesday

In the first half of 2020, Ukraine's exports fell by 6 percent to 23 billion dollars, while imports dropped by 12 percent to 24.3 billion dollars, according to the report.

In the first six months of 2020, China was Ukraine's largest trading partner, the report showed, mentioning that the majority of goods imported to Ukraine are from China, Germany and Russia.