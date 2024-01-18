Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) At a research facility in Kyiv, forensic experts pour over the wreckage of missiles, working to confirm that despite unprecedented sanctions, Russia is still using imported components to attack Ukraine.

The courtyard of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise holds dozens of missiles, shells and drones, covered in a dusting of snow.

In metal-walled cabins, experts have examined wreckage from recent attacks using microscopes, screwdrivers and computers.

The researchers -- mainly former military engineers -- have identified parts from across the globe, despite tough sanctions on Russia's technology imports.

AFP journalists were shown a Russian drone carburettor inscribed with specific signs.

Russia sometimes removes foreign marks from components like microchips, said an expert identified as Oleksiy, dismissing those efforts as pointless.

"It doesn't matter, basically," he said.

"How do you hide it? If there are thousands of these microchips, if they wipe off a few of them, what difference does it make?"

Russia imports microelectronics and other hi-tech components for its missiles because there is not enough domestic production of sufficiently high quality.