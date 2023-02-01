UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Former Interior Minister Says Searched Under Brovary Chopper Crash Investigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Ukraine's Former Interior Minister Says Searched Under Brovary Chopper Crash Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that he was being searched under the investigation of a helicopter crash in in the Ukrainian city of Brovary.

On January 18, a helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian state emergency service crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings in Brovary. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper alongside with another seven people, died in the accident.

According to the emergency service of Ukraine, as a result of the helicopter crash, 14 people were killed, including a child, and 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

"The search in connection with the helicopter accident has been completed. Airbus contracts from six years ago were looked through. Naturally, nothing was found. The contracts were approved by the government and parliament," Avakov was quoted as saying by Ukrainian daily Strana.ua.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Ukraine Interior Minister Parliament Died Brovary January From Government

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

38 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

42 minutes ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

51 minutes ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

57 minutes ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

59 minutes ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.