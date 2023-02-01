(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that he was being searched under the investigation of a helicopter crash in in the Ukrainian city of Brovary.

On January 18, a helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian state emergency service crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings in Brovary. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper alongside with another seven people, died in the accident.

According to the emergency service of Ukraine, as a result of the helicopter crash, 14 people were killed, including a child, and 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

"The search in connection with the helicopter accident has been completed. Airbus contracts from six years ago were looked through. Naturally, nothing was found. The contracts were approved by the government and parliament," Avakov was quoted as saying by Ukrainian daily Strana.ua.