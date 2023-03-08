UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Gov't Will Debate Allowing Men To Travel Abroad - National Security Chief

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Ukraine's Gov't Will Debate Allowing Men to Travel Abroad - National Security Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The issuance of permissions to travel abroad for Ukrainian men of military age will soon be considered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday.

Last week, media reported that Ukrainian stand-up comedian Andrei Shchegel fled Ukraine for Turkey after getting permission to leave due to his status as an artist. In response, the Ukrainian Culture Ministry said that it would initiate changes to the procedure of the issuance of permissions.

"Unfortunately, not everyone understands that one must return back when the country gives the opportunity to travel abroad for one or another purpose.

We have an unfortunate example when the culture ministry issued a permission in December and six people left the country to represent it as artists. Unfortunately, these artists have not come back to Ukraine ... The Staff meeting that will convene in near future will consider the issue of who, which agencies have issued permissions and how many," Danilov told Ukrainian parliamentary broadcaster Rada.

The official added that it would be fair if lawmakers increased control over the procedure.

Zelenskyy declared martial law at the start of the Russian military operations last February, banning men aged 18 to 60 from leaving Ukraine, with a few exceptions.

