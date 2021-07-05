UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Health Ministry Greenlights J&J COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:08 PM

Ukraine's Health Ministry Greenlights J&J COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health announced on Monday that it had authorized the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Ukrainian Ministry of Health announced on Monday that it had authorized the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country.

"On July 2, 2021, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health registered the Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) against the coronavirus for emergency medical use," the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from the Janssen vaccines, Ukraine's immunization campaign, launched in February, uses the vaccines by Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca, as well as the latter's Indian-produced version, Covishield. Last month, Kiev registered the Italian version of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. The country is also expecting to receive Moderna's vaccine in July through the international COVAX shot-sharing mechanism.

