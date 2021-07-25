UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Health Ministry Mulls Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines - Chief Sanitary Inspector

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Ukraine's Health Ministry Mulls Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines - Chief Sanitary Inspector

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The Ukraine's Health Ministry considers mixing different COVID-19 vaccines in case the second injection of the same drug can not be administered for some reason, Chief Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin said on Sunday.

"The Health Ministry of Ukraine makes such decisions based on the international studies results, the vaccine producer's recommendations and the analysis of similar experience of other states. The national technical expert group on immunization as the main deliberative body of the Health Ministry recommended to allow so-called mixing vaccines provided certain conditions are strictly followed," Kuzin told the Ukrainian Apostrophe news outlet.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be injected after the Moderna shot in case vaccination can not be completed with the same product, according to the official.

Kuzin added that if a person develops a severe allergic reaction to the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second injection can be Pfizer.

"The corresponding ruling of the expert group has already been made, thus now the question of issuing a corresponding decree and development of detailed step-by-step instructions for such cases is being considered," Kuzin concluded.

The vaccination drive in Ukraine began on February 24. The Eastern European country's vaccine portfolio includes Covishield (produced by AstraZeneca in India), CoronaVac (produced by the Chinese Sinovac), AstraZeneca, Comirnaty (produced by Pfizer), and Moderna. Only 1,702,884 people are fully vaccinated in the 41-million nation.

Related Topics

India Ukraine China Doctor Same February Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

15 minutes ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

30 minutes ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

1 hour ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

1 hour ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.