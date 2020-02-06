KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Twenty-six Ukrainians are aboard a cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese coast, where 10 people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the press office of the Ukrainian Health Ministry's public health center said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato confirmed that 10 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship had been infected with the new form of viral pneumonia. The official also advised that the ship be quarantined for two weeks, and all passengers be required to remain on board.

"The national coordinator for international health regulations of Japan said on February 5 that 26 citizens of Ukraine were aboard of the cruise ship ... Right now, the public health center is figuring out whether Ukrainian citizens were among 10 confirmed cases [of coronavirus]," the center said.

According to the owner of the ship, three Japanese nationals, three tourists from Hong Kong, two Australians, one tourist from the United States and a crew member from the Philippines were diagnosed with the virus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's embassy in Japan said that 24 Russians were aboard the quarantined cruise ship.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has since killed over 490 people with nearly 25,000 confirmed cases worldwide. Last week, WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern as most nations began evacuating their citizens from the affected area.