ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russia conducted a massive attack with precision-guided weapons on the Ukrainian infrastructure on Monday morning, President Vladimir Putin said.

"This morning, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense and according to the plan of the General Staff of Russia, a massive air, sea and land-based precision long-range weapon was launched against energy, military command and communications facilities of Ukraine," Putin told the security council.

The president added that Moscow's response will be "tough" if Kiev continues to conduct terrorist attacks in Russia.