BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Ukraine's special services have been monitoring the stocks and production of missiles and air defense systems in the German army, according to an interview of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with German newspaper Spiegel, published on Thursday.

"I told the chancellor: 'Olaf, look, we don't have enough missiles. I know that you yourself no longer have them, we have our intelligence services. I know you are giving us everything you have.' And I don't know how, but he really managed to speed up the process of their production," Zelenskyy said with reference to IRIS-T air defense systems.

In October 2022, then German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that one out of four IRIS-T systems promised to Ukraine had already been delivered, while the remaining three would arrive in 2023. In mid-December, the German government said that Berlin handed over to Kiev additional missiles for IRIS-T.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Germany has been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In January, Berlin pledged the supply of its Leopard tanks to Ukraine.