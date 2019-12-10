UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Interior Minister Points To 'Good' Atmosphere At Normandy Talks In Paris

Tue 10th December 2019

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The atmosphere at the Normandy Four summit in Paris, which saw the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and French President Emmanuel Macron, was positive, Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, said.

"The atmosphere was good. Zelenskyy did a good job," Avakov told journalists, adding that Ukraine's leader acted in a confident manner.

The Monday summit was the first Normandy talks since October 2016, and the first time Zelensky and Putin met face-to-face.

Putin said that his Monday meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held after the Normandy Four talks, went well.

"Yes, I am happy," the Russian president told reporters when asked about the meeting late on Monday.

Right after the one-on-one talks between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, all participants of the Normandy summit left for dinner.

