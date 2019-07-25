UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Interior Ministry Registers No Serious Violations During Parliamentary Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:58 PM

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry did not register any serious violations of electoral procedures during the country's recent snap parliamentary vote, ministry's spokesman Artem Shevchenko said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Ukrainian Interior Ministry did not register any serious violations of electoral procedures during the country's recent snap parliamentary vote, ministry's spokesman Artem Shevchenko said on Thursday.

"There were no serious violations during the elections as we had taken preventive measures in a timely manner, in particular, reinforcing the special police units and [ensuring] their quick deployment with the help of air safety systems from the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Shevchenko was quoted as saying in a press release.

A total of 516 criminal cases in relation to electoral violations have been opened since the start of the campaign, the spokesman noted.

"However, the main results of the investigation into criminal proceedings are still ahead, I mean in the form of suspicions and indictments in court," Shevchenko stated, adding that the Interior Ministry had more or less managed to have the vote happen without incident.

Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature on Sunday. According to the Central Election Commission, with 99.8 percent of the votes counted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party has won 43.17 percent of the vote. The Opposition Platform � For Life party is in second place with 13.03 percent of the vote, followed by the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, led by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, with 8.18 percent; former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.11 percent; and the Voice party, led by singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with 5.83 percent. Other parties failed to reach the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the parliament.

