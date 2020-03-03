UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Interior Ministry Says Received Materials On Surveillance Of US Officials

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:59 PM

Ukraine's Interior Ministry Says Received Materials on Surveillance of US Officials

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that it obtained evidence of possible illegal surveillance of US officials in the country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that it obtained evidence of possible illegal surveillance of US officials in the country.

In January, the Ukrainian police began investigating claims of US congressmen about former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch being under surveillance at the behest of other US citizens.

"The Interior Ministry has received materials on the possible illegal surveillance of US officials in Ukraine," the ministry said on Facebook.

The materials were handed over to Interior Minister Arsen Avakov by a lawmaker from the ruling Servant of the People political party, Oleksandr Dubinskyi and lawyer Tatiana Kostina.

"Ukraine's National Police will react to all illegal acts on the Ukrainian territory against US civil servants. It concerns ordinary US citizens as well as US state officials and diplomats," the ministry added.

Yovanovitch was relived from her ambassadorial position in May 2019 due to the loss of trust in her by US President Donald Trump. She herself claims to be a victim of a well-coordinated campaign, and that Trump pressured the US State Department to get her dismissed.

