Ukraine's Investigators Ask Chief Prosecutor To Request Permission To Prosecute Poroshenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation requested the Prosecutor General to ask the parliament for permission to criminally prosecute former President Petro Poroshenko, the bureau's spokeswoman, Angelica Ivanova, said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation requested the Prosecutor General to ask the parliament for permission to criminally prosecute former President Petro Poroshenko, the bureau's spokeswoman, Angelica Ivanova, said on Monday.

Poroshenko is a member of Ukraine's parliament so he cannot be criminally prosecuted unless the legislature gives formal permission to do so.

"[Ukraine's] State Bureau of Investigation has sent a draft document to the Prosecutor General, which says that [Poroshenko] is suspected of possibly illegally meddling in the elections of candidates to Ukraine's Supreme Council of Justice," Ivanova told reporters, as broadcasted by "Nash," adding that the bureau had urged the Prosecutor General to criminally prosecute Poroshenko.

