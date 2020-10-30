KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations has summoned Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the head of the national Constitutional Court, for questioning on November 2 over his suspected involvement in organized crime.

"An investigator of the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations has summoned the head of the Constitutional Court for questioning scheduled for November 2, 2020," the bureau said in a statement on late Thursday.

The body added that Tupytskyi was suspected of involvement in an organized criminal group as well as covering up the committed crimes.

Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court overturned a number of anti-corruption norms in the legislation, including criminal liability for declaring false information. Several opposition parties said that the Constitutional Court's decision could have negative consequences for Ukraine's European integration.