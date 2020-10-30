UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Investigators Summon Constitutional Court Head Over Organized Crime Suspicions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 02:30 AM

Ukraine's Investigators Summon Constitutional Court Head Over Organized Crime Suspicions

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations has summoned Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the head of the national Constitutional Court, for questioning on November 2 over his suspected involvement in organized crime.

"An investigator of the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigations has summoned the head of the Constitutional Court for questioning scheduled for November 2, 2020," the bureau said in a statement on late Thursday.

The body added that Tupytskyi was suspected of involvement in an organized criminal group as well as covering up the committed crimes.

Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court overturned a number of anti-corruption norms in the legislation, including criminal liability for declaring false information. Several opposition parties said that the Constitutional Court's decision could have negative consequences for Ukraine's European integration.

Related Topics

Ukraine November Criminals 2020 Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

3 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

2 hours ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

2 hours ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

2 hours ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

2 hours ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.