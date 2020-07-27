UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation Chief Accuses Donbas Militia Of Violating Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:07 PM

Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation Chief Accuses Donbas Militia of Violating Ceasefire

Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation commander, Volodymyr Kravchenko, accused the Donbas militia on Monday of violating the ceasefire on the first day when additional measures to maintain it came into force

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation commander, Volodymyr Kravchenko, accused the Donbas militia on Monday of violating the ceasefire on the first day when additional measures to maintain it came into force.

"Unfortunately, at 00:20-00:45 [21:20-21:45 on the previous day GMT], the enemy attacked a subdivision of the 36th heavy infantry brigade with small arms, light anti-tank weapons and heavy machine guns," Kravchenko said at a briefing.

The shelling has not resulted in any losses for the Ukrainian army, the Joint Forces Operation chief assured.

"At around 9.00 a.m., the enemy fired three shots using light anti-tank weapons and also laid three mines in the area of responsibility of the 75th brigade," Kravchenko added.

