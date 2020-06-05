UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Journalist Union Records 30 Attacks On Media Since Start Of Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:46 PM

Since the beginning of 2020, Ukraine has seen 30 attacks on journalists, the head of the National Union of Journalists, Sergiy Tomilenko, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Since the beginning of 2020, Ukraine has seen 30 attacks on journalists, the head of the National Union of Journalists, Sergiy Tomilenko, said on Friday.

According to the union, in 2019, the total number of attacks on the press was 75.

"In May, the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine has registered four cases of physical assault against media workers ...

Overall, we have registered 30 cases of assault against the media in five months," Tomilenko wrote on Facebook.

Members of the media in Ukraine are subjected to constant attacks by both the government and extremists of various stripes. The country ranks 96th in the Reporters Without Borders' 2020 World Press Freedom Index. A blatant example was the 2018 arrest of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's executive director, Kirill Vyshinsky, who was the head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal at the time.

