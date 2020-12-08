UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine's Journalist Union Records 74 Attacks on Media in 2020 - Head

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Ukraine has recorded up to 74 attacks on journalists since the beginning of 2020, the highest level of press freedom violation compared to the previous years, the head of the National Union of Journalists, Sergiy Tomilenko, said on Tuesday.

According to the union, the number of attacks against the press in 2019 was 75.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have registered 74 cases of physical violence against journalists," Tomilenko wrote on Facebook.

Tomilenko mentioned 25 attacks against journalists in last three months, the highest level of aggression during fall in four years.

The official says the main reasons for increased aggression are local election and the quarantine imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the media in Ukraine are subjected to constant attacks by both the government and extremists of various stripes. The country ranks 96th in the Reporters Without Borders' 2020 World Press Freedom Index. A blatant example was the 2018 arrest of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's executive director, Kirill Vyshinsky, who was the head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal at the time.

