KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) Serhiy Tomilenko described on Friday the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting's potential lawsuit against the NewsOne broadcaster to revoke the latter's license as an act of censorship.

The council announced its initiative on Thursday. This comes in the wake of NewsOne's unsuccessful attempt to organize a joint teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel in July. Head of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Freedom of Speech Committee Nestor Shufrych has called the plan politically motivated, while the head of the Opposition Platform-For Life party, Yuriy Boyko, has urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to issue a harsh response.

"Closing a broadcaster is a radical move. Closing a broadcaster over politicians' remarks on air is a form of censorship," Tomilenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He called NewsOne's agenda "specific" but pointed out that the broadcaster often hosted important discussions and debates, launched investigations and provided a platform for public figures whom the political establishment deem "uncomfortable.

"And moreover, this is an information channel that mostly focuses on the issues of freedom of speech, safety of journalists and corporate solidarity! This is a fact. Another fact is that NewsOne employees are subjected to radical attacks ... and instead of investigating obvious crimes against journalists, the state is demonstrating this 'language of hatred.' We need discussions on television and the responsibility of journalists. But bullying uncomfortable media is not a discussion," Tomilenko added.

NewsOne stated it would be holding a joint teleconference with Rossiya 1 on July 12. However, NewsOne announced on July 8 that it was abandoning the plans over threats and an information campaign against it. The initiative triggered public outrage in Ukraine, with the nation's chief prosecutor accusing NewsOne of state treason.