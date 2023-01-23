UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kharkiv Hit By Series Of Explosions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Ukraine's Kharkiv Hit by Series of Explosions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Several explosions were reported in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Sunday night, , Ukrainian news website Strana.ua said.

Local authorities have not yet confirmed the reports.

Air raid warnings were issued in the Kharkiv region at 19:55 GMT on Sunday, according to air raid data from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that, at that time, it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

