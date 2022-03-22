UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kherson Interested In Fuel, Medical Supplies From Crimea - Russian Envoy

Russia's Crimea is in talks with the Ukrainian city of Kherson on the supplies of fuel, lubricants and medical necessities in exchange for agricultural products, Deputy Presidential Envoy to the Southern Federal District Kirill Stepanov told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We are holding a dialogue on different areas. It particularly concerns deliveries of the necessary amount of fuel and lubricants to the Kherson region, as well as a number of necessary goods, first of all medicines," Stepanov said.

The official went on to say that the cooperation in the agricultural sector is of mutual interest.

"Kherson farmers are interested in selling their products in Crimea.

The republican authorities are willingly considering such proposals, and one of the conditions of such supplies is the quality of the offered product," he added.

Last week, the Russian armed forces took full control of the entire territory of Kherson region during a special operation. On Sunday, Russia delivered over 75 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson and nearby settlements amid the suspension of salary payments by the Ukrainian authorities, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Most citizens cannot buy food, given that the government and employers stopped paying salaries and social benefits.

