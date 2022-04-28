UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kherson Region Will Join Ruble Zone Starting From May 1 - Authorities

April 28, 2022

Ukraine's Kherson Region Will Join Ruble Zone Starting From May 1 - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Ukraine's Kherson Region, over which Russia established control during the ongoing military operation, will join the ruble zone starting from May 1, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the military and civil administration, told Sputnik.

"Starting from May 1, we are joining the ruble zone," Stremousov said.

He stressed that there would be a transition period, during which the region would use both Russian rubles and Ukrainian hryvnias. This period will last up to four months, the official added.

