MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) A series of new explosions occurred in Kiev and the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday evening, Ukrainian media reported.

Earlier in the day, a number of Ukrainian regions registered strikes on energy infrastructure facilities, which resulted in power outages in some areas. Explosions were also heard in Kiev, according to Ukrainian media. An airstrike was registered in the Pecherskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. A large-scale air alert went off throughout Ukraine.

Russia launched regular strikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that through its continued terrorist activities Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.