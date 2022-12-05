MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Several strong explosions have occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration, said.

"Kryvyi Rih. There were several powerful explosions in the city... The consequences are being established," Vilkul said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. Air raid sirens went off in the region.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Telegram that Russian strikes targeted military equipment and ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia overnight.

Air raid warnings were in effect shortly after midnight Sunday in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, Kherson, and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.