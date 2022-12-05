UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih Hit By Powerful Blasts - City Administration

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih Hit by Powerful Blasts - City Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Several strong explosions have occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration, said.

"Kryvyi Rih. There were several powerful explosions in the city... The consequences are being established," Vilkul said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the Ukraine-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. Air raid sirens went off in the region.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Telegram that Russian strikes targeted military equipment and ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia overnight.

Air raid warnings were in effect shortly after midnight Sunday in the Ukrainian regions of Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Region, Kherson, and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Kherson Luhansk Poltava Sumy Dnipropetrovsk Donetsk Kharkiv February October November Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

21 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

1 day ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

1 day ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.