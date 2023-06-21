UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kuleba, Blinken Hold Talks In London - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Ukraine's Kuleba, Blinken Hold Talks in London - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in London to discuss the support for the Ukrainian offensive, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Dmytro Kuleba held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London. The diplomats discussed new solutions in supporting the Ukrainian counteroffensive, preparing decisions of the NATO summit in Vilnius regarding the prospects for Ukraine's membership and expanding the global coalition in support of the peace formula," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The NATO summit will take place from July 11-12 in Lithuania.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar wrote on her Telegram channel that the Ukrainian armed forces had faced difficulties and "frantic resistance" during the ongoing offensive.

The long-advertised and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian "counteroffensive" started on June 4 along the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions, the latter being Primary. Russian President Vladimir Putin told military journalists on June 13 that neither of campaigns was successful and all three inflicted heavy damages on Ukrainian troops.

