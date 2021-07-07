UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Kuleba Calls 'Lublin Triangle' Format Alternative To Russkiy Mir Foundation

Ukraine's Kuleba Calls 'Lublin Triangle' Format Alternative to Russkiy Mir Foundation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that the Lublin Triangle cooperation format, comprising Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania, could serve as an alternative to the Russia-led Russkiy Mir Foundation (Russian World) in Eastern Europe.

"The Lublin Triangle is, in fact, an alternative to the Russkiy Mir [Foundation] in this part of Europe," Kuleba said in a video address published on his Facebook account.

The top diplomat added that he would like "the democratic Belarus" to join the Lublin Triangle.

"But while there is no [such Belarus], the three of us will work, but we will work in such a way as to bring closer the moment when Belarus will choose the Lublin Triangle instead of the Russkiy Mir.

We will choose the space of democracy, freedom and a common European future," he added.

The format was set up last summer in the Polish city of Lublin, hence the name, and covers issues related to security, economy, trade, investment, tourism and infrastructure.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said back in February that the Kremlin considered Ukraine a part of the "Russian world," noting that Moscow does not like Kiev's policy of denying this commonness. This is explained by the fact that there are many Russians and Russian-speakers in Ukraine, whose 'Russianness' is rooted in cultural and historical ties.

