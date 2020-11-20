(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday he recommended President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint ex-Finance Minister Oksana Markarova to the post of the new ambassador in the United States.

UA website has reported, citing sources in Zelenskyy's office and the Foreign Ministry, that Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Volodymyr Yelchenko, appointed to the post in December 2019, could be replaced.

"Ukraine's current ambassador to Washington, Volodymyr Yelchenko, represents the classics of the Ukrainian diplomacy. There are no complaints regarding his work, but the principle of diplomatic rotation has not been canceled. The foreign minister submits to the president proposals regarding the new ambassador. Having evaluated all arguments, I have proposed Oksana Markatova as candidate," Kuleba wrote on Facebook.