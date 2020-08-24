(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he had discussed the situation in Belarus with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, with an emphasis on the Belarusian-led dialogue as a solution to the current political crisis

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he had discussed the situation in Belarus with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, with an emphasis on the Belarusian-led dialogue as a solution to the current political crisis.

Maas is currently in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on a working visit.

�"We could not, of course, not exchange thoughts today on the situation in Belarus. I am glad that our positions with Heiko completely coincide � we are interested in a stable, democratic and independent Belarus. We strongly condemn the violence that took place in Belarus against the protesters, and we believe that it is the national dialogue that will show the way out of this crisis," Kuleba said during a press conference following the talks with Maas.�