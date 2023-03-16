UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Discussed Speeding Up Artillery Munitions Deliveries With Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Ukraine's Kuleba Says Discussed Speeding Up Artillery Munitions Deliveries With Blinken

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he discussed Ukraine's peace formula and speeding up deliveries of artillery munitions to Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he discussed Ukraine's peace formula and speeding up deliveries of artillery munitions to Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I spoke with @SecBlinken about Ukraine's Peace Formula and ways to expedite the delivery of artillery ammunition. We are working with the US and other partners around the clock to ensure that Ukraine has all of the ammunition we need for defense and counter-offensive operations," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that Kuleba and Blinken had discussed latest developments on the battlefield in a phone call.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against arms deliveries that could further escalate hostilities, leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Twitter Price February All

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

5 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote high ..

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, ch ..

1 hour ago
 UK Interested in Attracting Tajik Labor Migrants - ..

UK Interested in Attracting Tajik Labor Migrants - Tajikistan's Labor Ministry

55 minutes ago
 US Trying to 'Consolidate' Prisons in Syria Holdin ..

US Trying to 'Consolidate' Prisons in Syria Holding Islamic State Fighters - CEN ..

55 minutes ago
 Russian Court Rules to Keep Money on Frozen Accoun ..

Russian Court Rules to Keep Money on Frozen Accounts of Swiss Sulzer's Subsidiar ..

55 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates road scheme in T.M. Khan

Minister inaugurates road scheme in T.M. Khan

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.