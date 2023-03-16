Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he discussed Ukraine's peace formula and speeding up deliveries of artillery munitions to Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that he discussed Ukraine's peace formula and speeding up deliveries of artillery munitions to Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I spoke with @SecBlinken about Ukraine's Peace Formula and ways to expedite the delivery of artillery ammunition. We are working with the US and other partners around the clock to ensure that Ukraine has all of the ammunition we need for defense and counter-offensive operations," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said that Kuleba and Blinken had discussed latest developments on the battlefield in a phone call.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against arms deliveries that could further escalate hostilities, leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.